Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the app is not uninstalled. As soon as the app is uninstalled, the data is deleted.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon customer deletion, Freshworks deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted in 7 days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Customer Data and our source code are automatically backed up nightly. The Operations team is alerted in case of a failure with this system.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Freshworks is completely a cloud based solution and is hosted on AWS
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWs
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter