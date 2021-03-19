TurnShift Shift Scheduling

Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos

When we receive an email requesting data deletion, we will first confirm the user identity, here's how it goes: 1- We receive an email from name@company.com 2- We send a reply to name@company.com asking them to confirm their workspace ID and Slack user id (sending them a guide on how to do so) and asking them to confirm 3- When we get a reply, we check that name@company.com is associated with the Slack user id and that their workspace ID also is associated with name@company.com 4- Then we can proceed