TurnShift Shift Scheduling

Política de retención de datos
We retain data in accordance with GDPR. All data which is described in "Data storage policy" will be stored until the user requests TurnShift to remove it. We also remove any data associated with inactive accounts that uninstalled the TurnShift slack application from their workspaces.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
You can request for your data to be removed by sending an email to support@turnshift.app.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Here's the data we store from your Slack workspace:
- user real name, first name, email, avatar url, and time zone
- workspace name, avatar url
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Data is stored in an RDS (PostgreSQL) server in us-east-1 region of AWS. This is the only place where your data is stored.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS, Vercel
App/servicio con subencargados
no