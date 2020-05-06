Política de retención de datos
12 months after the agreement is terminated.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Dashboard screenshots will be automatically deleted after a year, or upon request (in accordance with GDPR).
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Screenshots of your dashboards will be stored in AWS's S3 cloud hosting service, which stores copies across multiple regions of the world for data redundancy. Any other metadata held by Geckoboard will be stored in accordance with our Data Processing Agreement.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no