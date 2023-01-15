Decision Tracker makes it easy to track decisions in Slack, with context. Between Slack and the many other tools your team uses, it can be hard to drive decisions with clear outcomes. You might be frustrated by:

• Decisions lacking context - where did we discuss that? What thread was that in?

• Decisions lacking owners - no one driving a decision means it doesn't get over the line

• No history of decisions - where did we spend that time? What about all those discussions we had? With Decision Tracker for Slack, you can now: :white_check_mark: Track decisions multiple ways

• Right-click messages → "Connect to apps" → "Track decision"

• Use /track or /decide slash commands

• React with :handshake: emoji to any message

• Bot automatically suggests tracking when it detects decisions

:link: Link conversations to decisions with full context

:wave: Smart nudging

• Nudge specific stakeholders manually

• Automatic deadline reminders (1 week, 48h, 24h before)

• Request approvals from all stakeholders

:bar_chart: Track outcomes

• Record expected vs actual outcomes

• Track decision success/failure rates

• Monitor implementation status

:outbox_tray: Share decisions

• Broadcast decisions to Slack channels

• Keep all stakeholders informed

:bar_chart: Analytics & insights

• Resolution time analytics

• Decision pattern statistics

• Outcome tracking and success rates

:mag: Search & filter

• Search by text content

• Filter by date range

• Filter by outcome status

:inbox_tray: Export to CSV with full context, linked messages, and metadata

:hourglass: View all decisions you're involved in from the app's home page

:open_hands: Re-open decisions to iterate with your team Perfect for:

• Product teams making feature decisions

• Engineering teams tracking technical choices

• Remote teams needing clear decision documentation

• Any team that wants better decision accountability Try Decision Tracker free for 7 days - no credit card required. Add Decision Tracker to Slack now and make confident decisions with all the context you need. Keywords: decision tracking, team collaboration, project management, approvals, context management, decision log, team decisions, slack productivity