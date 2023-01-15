Política de retención de datos
Customer content is deleted 30 days following termination of a subscription.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data is not archived by Decision Tracker unless expressly requested by the customer. Rolling backups are kept for 90 days by the cloud service provider. Data is removed from Decision Tracker's systems, including all content, content metadata, access tokens, usernames, and personally identifiable information when the subscription terminates or after requested by the customer.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Decision Tracker uses industry standard technical and organisational measures to secure information it stores. The exact data stored is outlined in the privacy policy: https://decisiontrackerbot.com/privacy
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Cloudflare
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no