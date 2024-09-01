Política de retención de datos
Appspace will retain Slack integration data within the customers account. This data will be retained for as long as the customer account is active. Upon termination / cancellation of the account the data will bee kept for 90 days and then purged from Appspace systems. If a customer wishes their data to be purged sooner, they may reach out to Appspace Support to request account deletion.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Integration data will be retained for as long as the customer account is active. Upon termination / cancellation of the account the data will bee kept for 90 days and then purged from Appspace systems. If a customer wishes their data to be purged sooner, they may reach out to Appspace Support to request account deletion.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Appspace encrypts all data in transit and at rest to ensure the privacy and security of our customers data. Slack integration data is stored within the customer's Appspace account and is subject to the same storage location, backup, and resiliency policies as the rest of their account data.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Australia, Bélgica, Estados Unidos, Canadá, Arabia Saudita, Singapur, Reino Unido, Francia
Información del alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no