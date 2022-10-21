Política de retención de datos
Surveyapp account holders are responsible for, and control the time periods for which they retain their data. There are controls in your account where you can delete data at the account level (all data in your account) and at the response level. If you are a respondent, you will need to ask the survey creator how long your responses will be stored in Surveyapp services.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Before initiating a permanent account deletion, subscribing account holders can use our web application portal tools to export, in a spreadsheet format, the survey data they collected over time. Once an account holder initiates the non reversible deletion of their account through the portal and completes the process, all data associated with the account is destroyed immediately.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Surveyapp stores account and survey data on servers located in the Germany. Our authorized support staff may, when you enquire about your account setup or file a support request, have access to your data strictly on a need-to-know basis and for the required time frame.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no