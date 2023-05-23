Política de retención de datos
WorkStory retains only data that provides use to our service (such as user feedback, review data) and absolutely no personal data from any Slack authentications. The only user data we hold is the user's slack user id, access token, team id, team name, and the other authentication data provided by Slack.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
WorkStory will remove all Slack authentication data upon the user disconnecting their account, which they may do at any time.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
WorkStory will store Slack authentication data in a MongoDB database hosted on Google Cloud.
Información del alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud is our main source of data storage
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud
App/servicio con subencargados
no