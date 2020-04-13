Política de retención de datos
CodeSubmit retains customer data in accordance to GDRP as outlined in our terms of service. All candidate data is subject to an automated 6-month deletion policy that can be toggled off in account settings.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
All candidate data on CodeSubmit is subject to an automated 6-month deletion policy that can be toggled off in account settings.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
CodeSubmit LLC stored data in accordance to EU data privacy regulation. All our hosting providers are ISO-270001 compliant.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services Frankfurt Data Region
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services Frankfurt Data Region
App/servicio con subencargados
no