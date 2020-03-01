Política de retención de datos

The personal data provided will be kept for the time necessary to fulfill the purposes for which they were initially collected. Once the data are no longer necessary for the processing in question, they will be kept securely blocked in order to, if necessary, make them available to the competent Public Administrations and Bodies, Judges and Courts or the Public Prosecutor’s Office, in accordance with the statute of limitations for actions that may arise from the relationship maintained with the customer and/or the legally stipulated retention periods.