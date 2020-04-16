You can start trialing Super Poll for a week, no credit card and no strings attached!Pricing: https://superpoll.xyz/#pricingSuper Poll empowers everyone to have their say in all sorts of decisions from the trivial to the substantial.Features include: -Create native polls through a clean promptNo more typing everything out and getting some syntax wrong. Simply fill in an in-app form.-Anonymizing poll startersWe've all had a "no stupid questions" moment-Anonymize poll votersAnonymity promotes and provides incentives for everyone to participate and input their honest thoughts.-Allow users to vote for more than 1 optionSometimes the answer isn't just this or that. This will come in handy for those cases./superpoll to start creating polls.
Super Poll - Anonymous Polls podrá ver:
Super Poll - Anonymous Polls podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.
No personally identifiable data will be stored on our databases. The only data that we store are: workspace IDs, user IDs, polls, and your subscription details. Your payment methods are handled by Stripe so please refer to https://stripe.com for their policies.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data will be removed upon emailing superpoll@gmail.com and asking.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
No sensitive data will be stored by Super Poll. Authentication is done through Slack, and payment processing done through Stripe. Please refer to their policies if you are concerned.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
Certificados y conformidad
Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos
When somebody requests us to delete their data, we remove it from our databases immediately. The data will not be retrievable.
Conforme con la HIPAA
no
Aunque esta aplicación es compatible con la HIPAA, Slack no tiene un acuerdo de socios comerciales con ningún proveedor de aplicaciones de terceros, incluidas las de Slack Marketplace, por lo que será tu responsabilidad validar el cumplimiento y ejecución del acuerdo adecuado por parte del proveedor antes de activarla.
Seguridad
Admite el lenguaje de marcado de aserción de seguridad (SAML)
no
Dispone de un equipo de seguridad especializado
yes
Contacto para resolver temas de seguridad
superpollxyz@gmail.com
Dispone de un programa de divulgación de vulnerabilidades
no
Dispone de un programa de recompensa de errores (bug bounty)