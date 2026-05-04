Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Sentry retains event data for 90 days by default, regardless of plan. We remove individual events after 90 days, and we remove aggregate issues after 90 days of inactivity. All event data and most metadata is eradicated from the service and from the server without additional archiving in order to prevent the threat of intrusion.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos All customer data stored on Sentry servers is eradicated upon a customer’s termination of service and deletion of account after a 24-hour waiting period to prevent accidental cancellation. Data can also be deleted upon request and via Sentry’s REST API and UI.

Política de almacenamiento de datos N/A

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Google Cloud

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://sentry.io/legal/dpa/1.0.0/#subprocessors

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Claude and Gemini models through GCP's Vertex AI

Ajustes de retención de LLM Sentry retains LLM related data for 30 days. We store user's prompt, and our response, and various metadata when LLM is used. After 30 days, this data is completely deleted.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Sentry's data is logically isolated at the application layer. Each LLM request contains only the requesting customer's data, and responses are returned exclusively to that customer.