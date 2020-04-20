Política de retención de datos

Epson Printer will retain customer data in the database what we manage. Customer data include like user id and channel id of Slack, not include user profile like name, e-mail address and phone number . We only use customer data in our application and retain them from the time that customer accept our app's The terms of use and The privacy statement until they uninstall our app or conduct the menu[Reset User Settings]. Data is hashed or encrypted before we retain them to the database. Relevant staff of the app can only access the data and the staff are reviewed regularly. We retain customer data during only use customer data in our application.