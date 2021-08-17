Política de retención de datos

Crayon will only retain your personal information for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfill the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. We may retain your personal data for a longer period in the event of a complaint or if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation in respect to our relationship with you.Crayon will retain customer data for the duration of the engagement in accordance with Crayon's Terms of Service.