Política de retención de datos
Crayon will only retain your personal information for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfill the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. We may retain your personal data for a longer period in the event of a complaint or if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation in respect to our relationship with you.Crayon will retain customer data for the duration of the engagement in accordance with Crayon's Terms of Service.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Crayon will retain customer data for the duration of the engagement, and will delete all customer data upon termination and/or upon customer request in accordance with Crayon's Terms of Service and Privacy Policies.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Crayon will securely store customer data within our production systems.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Crayon's production systems are cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Azure OpenAI models
Ajustes de retención de LLM
All LLM prompts and completions are stored for 30 days for abuse monitoring.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Crayon uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI which handles all data as tenanted to Crayon, and does not use Crayon data for model training. All Crayon customer data is stored by Crayon.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Crayon customer data is held in the United States of America. LLM processing on Azure OpenAI may occur in any of Azure's data regions.