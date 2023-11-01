Ethena retains customer data indefinitely, but can delete data after two years of product use upon written customer request. If a customer terminates their relationship with Ethena, data can be purged (also upon written request).

Ethena retains customer data indefinitely, but can delete data after two years of product use upon written customer request. If a customer terminates their relationship with Ethena, data can be purged (also upon written request).

Política de almacenamiento de datos

Ethena stores data in a database provided by Amazon, and encrypted data moves between this database and our application hosted on Heroku. Ethena does not store any payment information; payment information is encrypted and transmitted directly from the client to our third party payment provider. Our third party payment provider, Stripe, makes their privacy and security policies available on their site. Ethena does not store any authentication information (i.e. passwords); passwords are encrypted and transmitted directly from the client to our third party authentication provider. Our third party provider, Auth0, makes their privacy and security policies available on their site.