Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Does Jam backup data? Yes. Our data retention period depends on the frequency of the snapshots. Frequency Retention period Hourly 2 days Daily 7 days Weekly 4 weeks Monthly 12 months Any user may request their data is deleted at any time.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Any user may request their data is deleted at any time.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Does Jam encrypt data? Yes. Data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (HTTPS/TLS). How does Jam secure its cloud environment? Access to our cloud services, source code, third-party tools etc. are secured with 2FA.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI

Ajustes de retención de LLM Custom data retention settings are available on request on the Enterprise plan.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM JamGPT is opt-in, meaning your data does not touch the OpenAI API's unless you explicitly opt in by clicking "Yes" when asked.