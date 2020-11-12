Política de retención de datos
We take data security and privacy very seriously. Data is stored as long as Short Break From work is installed on your workspace. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to support@shortbreakfromwork.com. We always gather and store the minimum amount of data necessary for the app to function.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing Short Break From Work from your workspace. Send your request to support@shortbreakfromwork.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored durably and securely using Heroku Postgres, and backups are provided by Heroku PGBackups.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no