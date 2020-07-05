Política de retención de datos
Sonic Trio will not store user data. User data will be stored by customers who have paid for services with the payment provider. They will be stored following PCI & GDPR compliance.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Sonic Trio will not store user data. User data will be stored by customers who have paid for services with the payment provider. They will be stored following PCI & GDPR compliance.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Sonic Trio will not store user data. User data will be stored by customers who have paid for services with the payment provider. They will be stored following PCI & GDPR compliance.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda
Información del alojamiento de datos
The Slack access token is encrypted at rest and stored in AWS
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no