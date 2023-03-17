Trivia Games, Birthday, Watercooler

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We keep your Personal Information for as long as it is required for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy. When we no longer have a legitimate need to process your information, we will delete, anonymize, or isolate your information, whichever is appropriate in our reasonable opinion.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We keep your Personal Information for as long as it is required for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy. When we no longer have a legitimate need to process your information, we will delete, anonymize, or isolate your information, whichever is appropriate in our reasonable opinion.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We use third-party vendors and hosting partners to provide the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and related technology required to run the Site and allied services. Although Springrole owns the Site, the code, databases, you retain all rights to your data.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://stripe.com

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI

Ajustes de retención de LLM Deleted within 30 days

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Trivia operates in USA and uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI LLMs hosted in US East 1.