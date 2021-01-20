Política de retención de datos
Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services and automatically deleted after 2 years of inactivity. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to contact@surveysforslack.com. We always strive to collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the service to function.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
You can request removal of you data at any time by contacting us at contact@surveysforslack.com. We will delete your data and all backups of it in a timely manner.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is transmitted encrypted over HTTPS/TLS 1.2, encrypted at rest using 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256) and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centres to ensure availability and data redundancy. Data is regularly backed up.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados