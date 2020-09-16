Sprint Bot

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos User accounts include user name, email, company name, project names, associated project data from the user's activity in their project management tool. The company stores this information only for the purpose of tracking and reporting the progress of their associated work projects.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos User accounts and user data are stored in a database for every active user. Inactive accounts will be removed as necessary upon the company's data maintenance schedule. Any user record can be requested or removed by written request to the company at info@trimagency.com

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data is written to write-ahead logs, which are shipped to multi-datacenter, high-durability storage. In the unlikely event of unrecoverable hardware failure, these logs can be automatically 'replayed' to recover the database to within seconds of its last known state.