Política de retención de datos
O'Reilly's data retention policies depend of the type of data and the underlying purposes of processing. In general, personal data is only retained for as long as necessary to pursue the purposes of processing stated in O'Reilly's privacy policy. The O'Reilly Answers Slack app does not retain any personal identifiable information.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
O'Reilly will remove customer data when requested within the time frames prescribed by applicable laws. The O'Reilly Answers Slack app does not store or retain any personal identifiable information.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
O'Reilly uses encryption in transit and at rest as security measures to protect stored personal data. In general O'Reilly does not collect or store more data than what is necessary to pursue its legitimate purposes of processing. The O'Reilly Answers Slack app does not store any personal identifiable information.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados