Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Data is retained during the period that Ramp provides services to the customer as governed by our platform agreement and privacy policy.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Data is deleted according to our platform agreement and privacy policy in accordance with contractual and regulatory requirements.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data is stored in Ramp's environment during the period that Ramp provides services to the customer as governed by our platform agreement and privacy policy.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Ramp is hosted on AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://trust.ramp.com/

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Groq, and Together

Ajustes de retención de LLM Ramp’s contracts with the model providers include zero data retention terms for Ramp customer data. This ensures customer inputs are not stored or used beyond the immediate processing session. More in https://ramp.com/legal/privacy-policy.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Ramp maintains strict measures to segregate customer data, including controls that ensure one customer’s business data is not mixed with another’s. Customer business data is not used to train models for other customers or external purposes.