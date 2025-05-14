Make Meaningful Recognition a Part of Your Everyday Workflow with Awardco and Slack
Awardco, the leader in employee recognition and rewards, integrates directly with Slack to help you build a thriving workplace culture where appreciation is woven into the daily fabric of your team's communication.
Streamline and amplify your recognition efforts by enabling employees and managers to celebrate achievements, milestones, and valuable contributions without ever leaving Slack. Our robust platform makes it simple to foster engagement, boost morale, and reinforce positive behaviors across your organization.Key Features & Benefits:
:tada: Recognize in the Moment:
Send and receive recognitions directly within Slack, making appreciation visible and immediate.
:birthday: Automated Celebrations:
Never miss an important date. Automate notifications for service anniversaries, birthdays, and other custom milestones, ensuring every employee feels valued.
:eyes: Increased Visibility:
Showcase recognition activity in dedicated Slack channels, promoting a positive environment and encouraging broader participation in your programs.
:bell: Seamless Notifications:
Employees receive direct notifications from the Awardco app in Slack for recognitions received.
:gift: Unified Experience:
Employees can easily navigate from Slack to the Awardco platform to redeem their points from the largest reward network on the planet—all with zero markups.
:gear: Easy Setup & Management:
Configure the integration quickly to align with your company’s specific recognition programs and culture.
:busts_in_silhouette: Drive Culture & Engagement:
By making recognition more accessible and visible, Awardco helps you cultivate a more connected, motivated, and appreciative workforce.Why Awardco?
Awardco is your trusted partner for creating comprehensive and impactful employee recognition strategies. We offer unparalleled flexibility, the most extensive reward options, and dedicated support to ensure your programs succeed.Get Started:
To use this app, you must have an active Awardco account. Visit https://www.awardco.com
to learn more or contact our sales team to set up your Awardco platform and integrate with Slack today.
For support, please visit: https://awardco.my.site.com/Customerhelp/s/article/Integrating-Slack-with-Awardco