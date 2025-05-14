Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Awardco has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. Awardco will retain customer data in accordance with Awardco's data retention policy. Customers have the option to adjust the retention policy within their instance of the Awardco platform. If a customer doesn't select an option, then the default is used. As the default, Awardco will retain data for six years.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Awardco will remove customer data in accordance with Awardco's data retention policy (archived after six years), and pursuant to any data subject request or customer request. Upon termination of contract, customers have the option to request a copy of or deletion of their data.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Upon termination of contract, customers have the option to request a copy of their data and request that their data be deleted. If no request is made, then Awardco will keep the data pursuant to its data retention policy, which is six years.

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.award.co/privacy