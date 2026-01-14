Política de archivo y eliminación de datos

You have the following rights on the data that we hold on you or that any third party we’ve shared your data with holds on you. You may request that: • we send you a copy of all the data • we delete of all your data. • we correct any incorrect data. • we transfer your data directly to another company or entity* • we cease some processing of your data (right to object) • we restrict the processing of data e.g. if you need the data kept as evidence for a legal claim. Please see Article 18 of the GDPR for the exact conditions. • You may object to processing for direct marketing purposes. • You may revoke your consent at any time, in which case we will seize any further processing of your data and erase it, unless we have a justified reason or legal obligation to keep them. *Which we will do if feasible with reasonable efforts. Please note, that this ‘right of portability’ applies only to the data you have provided to us yourself, and thus may not apply to all the data we have about you. If you would like to exercise these rights or revoke your consent (if applicable), please send an e-mail to privacy@teamspective.com. We aim to fulfill these requests within 30 days. After a data deletion request has been fulfilled, your data may survive in backups for up to six months.