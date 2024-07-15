Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos

At Beautiful.ai, we are committed to ensuring the privacy and security of our users' data. Here is our procedure for handling requests for data deletion (DSAR): Submitting a Request: Users can submit a Data Subject Access Request (DSAR) for data deletion by emailing our privacy team at privacy@beautiful.ai. Acknowledgment of Request: Upon receiving a data deletion request, we will generally acknowledge receipt of the request within 7 business days. This acknowledgment will confirm that we have received the request and are processing it. Verification of Identity: To protect user data and prevent unauthorized deletions, we may need to verify the identity of the requester. This may involve requesting additional information or documentation to confirm the identity of the individual making the request. Processing the Request: Once the identity is verified, we will initiate the data deletion process. This involves removing the requested data from our active databases and systems. Data will be deleted from our primary storage systems immediately upon verification. Handling Backup Data: Our database backups are retained for 30 days. While the data will be deleted from our active systems immediately, it may remain in our backups for up to 30 days. These backups are securely stored and will be overwritten in the regular backup cycle. Notification of Completion: We will notify the requester once the data deletion process is complete. This notification will confirm that the data has been deleted from our active systems and may provide an estimated timeframe for complete removal from our backups. Timeline: We strive to process all data deletion requests within 30 days of receipt. In cases where additional time is needed, we will inform the requester and provide an updated timeline for completion. Contact Information: For any questions or follow-up regarding the data deletion process, users can contact our privacy team at privacy@beautiful.ai.