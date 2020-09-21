Subscription software is great.

Paying for inactive users isn't. With SubOps for Slack, you get an accurate accounting of all your subscription software usage sent to you every week. Automatically. Connecting your mission critical software services to SubOps takes just a few seconds via a one-time secure OAuth process. After this initial setup, you'll immediately see a report of your usage and alerts about inactive subscribers. It couldn't be easier to save time and money. :money_with_wings: Save money on inactive user subscriptions

:stopwatch: Save time reviewing subscription usage data

:mailbox_with_mail: Get an updated subscription report in your #subops-reports channel every Monday

:eyes: See your latest report anytime by typing /sub

:rotating_light: Get an automatic Slack alert when any subscriber hits 15-days inactive