X-late: Translate Channels

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos X-late will retain Customer Data for as long as Customer has a subscription with the product.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos X-late will remove Customer Data for as soon as Customer unsubscribes the service.

Política de almacenamiento de datos X-late will store Customer Data security in AWS and will not share to any third party.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos FlyIO

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.deepl.com/privacy/