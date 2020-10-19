Teamdeck for Slack utilizes the messaging capabilities of Slack to bring the most important information from your Teamdeck organization to your selected Slack channels. Features include: - Receive instant notifications about bookings, timesheets, and vacation request - Receive weekly resource availability summary - Receive daily bookings status notifications - Receive notifications about people on vacation and pending vacation requests - Receive daily timesheet reminders to people who haven’t added their time entries for the day - Fill the timesheets directly from slack with the ‘add time entry’ button on the notifications - Request a vacation directly from Slack using Request Vacation Slack Shortcut - Check availability of the team using Available Resources Slack Shortcut
Teamdeck for Slack podrá ver:
Teamdeck for Slack podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.
Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos
When someone requests for Teamdeck to delete personal data, our support team will guide on how to do that directly using the Teamdeck web application by removing the organization from Teamdeck. Additionally, we can perform that procedure on our end.
Conforme con la HIPAA
no
Aunque esta aplicación es compatible con la HIPAA, Slack no tiene un acuerdo de socios comerciales con ningún proveedor de aplicaciones de terceros, incluidas las de Slack Marketplace, por lo que será tu responsabilidad validar el cumplimiento y ejecución del acuerdo adecuado por parte del proveedor antes de activarla.
Seguridad
Admite el lenguaje de marcado de aserción de seguridad (SAML)
no
Dispone de un equipo de seguridad especializado
no
Contacto para resolver temas de seguridad
contact@teamdeck.io
Dispone de un programa de divulgación de vulnerabilidades
no
Dispone de un programa de recompensa de errores (bug bounty)