Teamdeck for Slack utilizes the messaging capabilities of Slack to bring the most important information from your Teamdeck organization to your selected Slack channels. Features include:

- Receive instant notifications about bookings, timesheets, and vacation request

- Receive weekly resource availability summary

- Receive daily bookings status notifications

- Receive notifications about people on vacation and pending vacation requests

- Receive daily timesheet reminders to people who haven’t added their time entries for the day

- Fill the timesheets directly from slack with the ‘add time entry’ button on the notifications

- Request a vacation directly from Slack using Request Vacation Slack Shortcut

- Check availability of the team using Available Resources Slack Shortcut