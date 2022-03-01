About DoControl DoControl is a SaaS Security solution offering comprehensive visibility, threat detection, and remediation for SaaS data overexposure, insider threats, and over-permissioned third-party OAuth applications, across major SaaS ecosystems. Unlike traditional API-CASB and DLP solutions, DoControl integrates business and security context for swift response to threats and effective insider risk management. DoControl for Slack DoControl protects sensitive files that are accessed and shared throughout all Slack public channels*. The platform integrates with Slack to secure all shared files accessed by every identity and entity, both internal employees as well as 3rd party collaborators. Unified Data Inventory for Maximum Visibility

Docontrol instantly builds an inventory of Slack assets and users. Data collection is completed within hours, regardless of the organization size. Data can be queried easily, allowing users to get granular on a large scale. SaaS Data Loss Prevention

DoControl uses Natural-Language Processing (NLP) to provide real-time scanning and classification for sensitive data types, including PII, PCI and PHI - across all files stored in Slack public channels. DoControl minimizes false positives by collecting business context on each end-user, providing insight into what presents actual risk versus what is standard business practice (i.e. the legal department often shares sensitive files containing PII with trusted 3rd parties). Automated Security Workflows for Granular Enforcement

DoControl’s automated, conditional logic workflows, enable consistent enforcement and risk remediation when sensitive data is shared over Slack. Workflows are customizable in accordance with each company’s policy, with no coding required. DoControl offers a comprehensive library of workflow playbooks, providing pre-defined templates for different use cases across a range of threat models. Example Slack workflows include notify/prevent encryption keys sharing, auto-delete files in externally shared channels, notify on file sharing by specific users, etc. Context-Based Alerts for Real-Time Monitoring

DoControl alerts security teams via email or Slack, based on the company's security policy, when sensitive data is shared. Alerts can also be streamed into a customer’s existing SIEM/Incident Management tools. DoControl enriches SaaS events with security and business context from EDP, IDP and HRIS, generating accurate alerts based on context, e.g. about to be terminated employee uploads encryption keys to public Slack channels. End-User Engagement for Operational Efficiency

DoControl’s bot for Slack' proactively engages with end-users on behalf of Security and IT teams to identify and mitigate outdated or inappropriate sharing activities across public channels. DoControl allows for streamlined sharing approvals through an intuitive conversational UI, inherently making it easier for business users to understand the security issues involved. Engaging and empowering business users reduces the organization's exposure over time, educating the business towards a security mindset. Visit our help center to learn more about DoControl's Slack offering.



*Employee conversations are not monitored in any way.