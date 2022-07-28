Política de retención de datos
We hold the client data for the duration their account is active. Backups (daily, monthly) contain deleted data until they expire (up to 365 days).
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Client can unistall the Slack app via Flowtrace web app, by removing the app from Slack admin UI, or request us to uninstall the app on client's behalf.
We have automated process for "app_uninstalled" event which removes the personal data we have stored from Slack.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We store the minimum amount of data to provide the service. This is to reduce the attack vector surface and possibility of accidental client/private data leakage.
As an example: when we receive a message, we process it and remove all personal / sensitive information and store only the metadata (from/to/where/when/etc.) of it.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda
Información del alojamiento de datos
We use AWS Ireland managed database services with all security best practices enabled.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no