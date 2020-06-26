Política de retención de datos
Clink will retain Customer Data in accordance with a Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Customer Agreement and the Customer’s use of Services functionality, and as required by applicable law. Depending on the Services subscription, the Customer may be able to customise their retention settings and apply those customised settings at the organisation level, project level or other level.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Clink after 35 days will remove the data logs and the data archives are kept for a period of 6 months as per local government policies.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Clink data is stored on Azure cloud data centers and in compliance with GDPR norms for data storage. All private data is encrypted as per standard security best practices.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Singapur
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud-hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
no