Política de retención de datos
Typelane stores your personal data as long as necessary to perform its services.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
You have the right to request access and further information concerning the processing of your personal data, or request that we correct, rectify, complete, erase or restrict the processing of your personal data.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data stored in Google Cloud Platform is encrypted at the storage level using either AES256 or AES128. All sensitive communication between the client and server is SSL encrypted.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Finlandia
Información del alojamiento de datos
Data is stored with Google Cloud.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados