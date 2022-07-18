Política de retención de datos
We retain Personal Data about you for as long as you have an open account with us or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases, we retain Personal Data for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule, or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
The Customer may ask Pact Technologies, Inc. to delete its Customer Data at any moment after canceling the use of Services by sending a request to contact@withpact.com.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Customer Data is stored in our hosting provider's data centers. All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud-hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
GCP
App/servicio con subencargados
no