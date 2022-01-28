Política de retención de datos
Monte Carlo retains data that has been submitted to our Service by our customers pursuant to a Services Agreement with such customer for a period of 90 days, which is the length of time Monte Carlo has determined is necessary for Monte Carlo to retain such data in order to provide the data observability service to its customers. Customers may request to have some or all of their data deleted by contacting customer-support@montecarlodata.com.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customers may request to have some or all of their data be deleted by contacting customer-support@montecarlodata.com.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Processing is conducted on secure servers hosted on Amazon Web Services. All storage systems are encrypted, and all servers are tightly access controlled and audited. Data is encrypted in-transit at all times.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no