Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Welcome will retain customer data in accordance with our terms of service. Customers may, at any point, opt out of using our platform by contacting support and requesting that their account(s) & data be deleted from our data stores.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Customers may request to have their data removed from our data stores at any point by contacting support and submitting a request. With 3rd party services, customers have the ability to "disconnect" the respective service. Welcome will then revoke any necessary credentials which will prevent further calls to such 3rd party web services.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All data is encrypted at rest. We do not store sensitive information in plaintext and we anonymize any customer-sensitive data we might store on our servers. With 3rd party services, Welcome does not store data related to interactions between our customers.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted on AWS RDS

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS