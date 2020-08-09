Anything you delete on your account while it’s active will also be purged within 30 days (up until then it may be available in the trash can).

Política de almacenamiento de datos

We will handle your Personal Data in accordance with Data Protection Legislation. “Data Protection Legislation” means the Data Protection Acts 1988 and 2003 and Directive 95/46/EC, any other applicable law or regulation relating to the processing of personal data and to privacy (including the E-Privacy Directive), as such legislation shall be amended, revised or replaced from time to time, including by operation of the General Data Protection Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (“GDPR”) (and laws implementing or supplementing the GDPR).