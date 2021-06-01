:wave: Chat roulette for Slack Catchup increases your workspace engagement with automated 1:1 introductions.:rocket: Start a Catchup with just a few clicksChoose the channel, weekday, time and frequency your workspace members are introduced (e.g. 10am on Wednesday every 2 weeks in channel #coffee).:coffee: Automated 1:1 introductionsYour Catchup members will be introduced in 1:1 direct messages. Schedule a video call with your Catchup partner, or meet in person for a donut at the watercooler.:memo: Customize the intro messageWhen members are introduced, you can choose the message they see. Include conversation prompts, link to a member directory or anything else. If you want to keep our default message, that's cool too.:bar_chart: StatisticsFind out the % of matches each week, plus how many members are currently paused.:zzz: Pause inactive members automaticallyYou can automatically pause inactive members after 2, 3 or 4 consecutive Catchups of inactivity. This ensures active members are only matched with other active members.:label: Add rolesAdding roles allows you to match members with different roles. Match New Starters with Managers (for onboarding), or Founders with Investors (for co-working spaces).:lock: Private channel & Slack Connect channel supportCreate a Catchup in a private or Slack Connect channel.:spiral_calendar_pad: Google Calendar integrationSchedule a meeting where everyone is available directly in Slack with our Google Calendar integration. After scheduling, the bot will automatically send a Google Meet invite to all participants.:bulb: Why use Catchup?Catchup helps teams and communities to create connections and more meaningful relationships.
catchup podrá ver:
catchup podrá hacer:
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La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no
Certificados y conformidad
Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos
If a customer makes a deletion request or de-installs the app, data is removed within 90 days.
Conforme con la HIPAA
no
Aunque esta aplicación es compatible con la HIPAA, Slack no tiene un acuerdo de socios comerciales con ningún proveedor de aplicaciones de terceros, incluidas las de Slack Marketplace, por lo que será tu responsabilidad validar el cumplimiento y ejecución del acuerdo adecuado por parte del proveedor antes de activarla.
Seguridad
Admite el lenguaje de marcado de aserción de seguridad (SAML)
no
Dispone de un equipo de seguridad especializado
no
Contacto para resolver temas de seguridad
info@catchup.rocks
Dispone de un programa de divulgación de vulnerabilidades
no
Dispone de un programa de recompensa de errores (bug bounty)