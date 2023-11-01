Seismic Learning

Política de retención de datos
Seismic will retain customer data during the term identified within a customer's subscription services agreement. Please refer to the terms of your subscription services agreement with Seismic.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Seismic will retain customer data for 30-days following the termination of a customer's subscription services agreement unless an extended retention period is defined in the agreement. Within this time, customers may export customer content. After these 30 days (or the agreed period), Seismic will destroy all customer content.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored durably and securely using AWS. Full backups are run nightly and retained for 14 days. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.2) and at rest using AWS KMS for full-body encryption.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud Storage
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no