Rotation, Shifts & Rosters - RosterBird

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Data retention are product specific and the data collected are only the absolute necessary for functioning of the service. No information is collected / deduced from outside RosterBird of our customers. Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shutdown all data is expunged.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shutdown all data is expunged. We also provide users option to remove the data whenever they require.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All our data are stored in our secure Database that is access controlled. No third-party access is provided to the recorded data unless its necessary for the functionality of the service.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud Hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Hetzner

App/servicio con subencargados no