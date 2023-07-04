Rotation, Shifts & Rosters - RosterBird

:wave: Trusted by 1,000+ teams
, RosterBird is the easiest way to automate shift rotations
right inside Slack.
Stop chasing spreadsheets and calendars. Level up with automatic assignments, smart notifications, and built-in absence handling
. Perfect for on-call schedules, stand-up host rotations, or any recurring team duty.
:telephone_receiver: Before RosterBird
Manually update a spreadsheet or shared calendar. Remind people one by one. Swap shifts when someone’s out. Double-check who’s up next. Repeat… forever.
:sparkles: With RosterBird
Import team members from Slack, set up your roster, choose your notification time — and voilà! Assignments go out automatically, swaps handle themselves, and you can see who’s on
with a single Slack command.Popular use-cases
:hammer_and_wrench:
- On-call engineer rotations (L1, L2, escalation matrix)
- Stand-up or meeting host rotation
- Scrum master / duty officer scheduling Key features
:jigsaw:
:infinity: Unlimited rosters for any task
:busts_in_silhouette: Assign multiple people per shift, override anytime
:man-man-boy-boy: Alias daily assignees via Slack user groups
:santa: Skip holidays or off-days automatically
:office: Group members into teams with access controls
:palm_tree: Absence management to schedule around time-off
:calendar: Google Calendar sync for schedules & assignments
:jigsaw: API & integrations for custom workflows Get started free
:rocket: 14-day free trial
— no credit card needed.
See plans & pricing
.