Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Hyperproof will retain customer data as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days after after a customer relationship is terminated or anytime when notified by a customer that data is to be removed.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos When a customer relationship is terminated, customer data in Hyperproof is archived. Data is kept in an archival state as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days. At the end of this archival period the data is deleted by Hyperproof. Current and former customers may explicitly request data deletion by emailing privacy@hyperproof.io. Data deletion requests are processed immediately.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All Hyperproof data is stored encrypted at rest with backups kept for 30 days. Hyperproof will retain customer data as legally required normally not to exceed 30 days after after a customer relationship is terminated or anytime when notified by a customer that data is to be removed.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Microsoft Azure

App/servicio con subencargados no