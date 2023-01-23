DailyStory

Política de retención de datos
We retain data following US and EU data regulations. We store active customer data for 90 days after which the data is archived and deleted from the system.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We follow GDPR/CPPA and delete any account data after 60 days when the account deactivates.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We retain data following US and EU data regulations. Further more, all data is stored encrypted at rest.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos, Reino Unido
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted within Microsoft Azure
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
no