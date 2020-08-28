BT Cloud Work

Política de retención de datos
BT will comply with the obligations under applicable data protection and Retention legislation and maintain all relevant registrations and notifications, for the purposes of operating the Site.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
BT will keep:
a summary copy of your bills for six years from the date of the bill;
your contact details on file while you’re one of our customers, and for six years after; and
details relating to any dispute for six years after it was closed.
In other cases we’ll store personal information for the periods needed for the purposes for which the information was collected or for which it is to be further processed. And sometimes we’ll keep it for longer if we need to by law. Otherwise we delete it.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
BT’ll store your personal information to provide you with products and services. This applies when you register for or buy a product or service from us. Or if you register for an online account with us or download and register on one of our apps. We store the following to provide products and services and manage your account.
Your contact details and other information to confirm your identity and your communications with us. This includes your name, gender, address, phone number, date of birth, email address, passwords and credentials (such as the security questions and answers we have on your account).
Your payment and financial information.
Your communications with us, including emails, webchats and phone calls. We’ll also keep records of any settings or communication preferences you choose.
Information from cookies placed on your connected devices that we need so we can provide a service.
App/servicio con subencargados
no