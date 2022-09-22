Café for Remote and Hybrid teams

Política de retención de datos
Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to contact@at.cafe
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Around provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to contact@at.cafe.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. We only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no