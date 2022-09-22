Café for Remote and Hybrid teams

Empowering people to connect, collaborate and socialize.

Café connects your hybrid and remote teams across your organization through real-life interactions. You can now build authentic relationships based on interests with events, groups and communities — all in one place. With better connectivity and social ties, we're more productive, 7x more engaged, and it can help drop up to 50% in turnover risks! As we spend less time at the office, people are lacking connection: it’s a puzzle to meet. Many miss out on discovering people and creating new relationships Café connects people across the organization in three ways: by getting to know each other’s hobbies, encouraging in-person meetups, and organizing events. :white_check_mark: Set your location within Slack :mag: See where your team and work besties are working from within Slack :eyes: Plan your next event and invite people based on their interests :coffee: Get connected to someone new every week for a coffee chat :world_map: View who’s working from which location on a map :speech_balloon: Get a daily Slack channel with who’s at the office today Need a hand? Give us a shout at contact@at.cafe and we’d be delighted to help.