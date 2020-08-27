Política de retención de datos
IP2Location only keeps user ID as an identifier to reply to private message and send the query result. There are additional or sensitive fields being saved.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
IP2Location only keeps user ID as an identifier without any sensitive data and will remove when the app is uninstalled.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
IP2Location will store query log in a secured Amazon RDS storage. All queries related to the user will be removed when the app is uninstalled.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Amazon Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Service
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no