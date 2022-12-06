Haekka Security Awareness Training

Haekka retains user information solely for the purpose of delivering the Haekka service. Haekka does not retain information beyond 12 months of termination (annual cycle).

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos

User's can request that Haekka remove their information at any time via support@haekka.com. Based on Haekka's Data retention policy, Haekka's Data archival and removal policy includes the complete deletion of user and client-related data from any storage devices, included, but not limited to - cloud services and local employee hardware.