Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We only store the meta data from the DevOps tools which is being passed via Slack for 3 months and then data will be removed from the servers.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Any data more than 90 days will be removed from the servers.

Política de almacenamiento de datos By Default all the datas will be stored for 90 days and If customer requires more than 90 days, they will work with Opsera to increase storage policy.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos We host our product in AWS, GCP

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS