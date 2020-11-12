Política de retención de datos
We only store the meta data from the DevOps tools which is being passed via Slack for 3 months and then data will be removed from the servers.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Any data more than 90 days will be removed from the servers.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
By Default all the datas will be stored for 90 days and If customer requires more than 90 days, they will work with Opsera to increase storage policy.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
We host our product in AWS, GCP
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no