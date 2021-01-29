Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos The Practical Developer will retain the data collected from your Slack workspace for as long as your account remains active. This data includes user's full names, emails, and Slack usernames. We also store the name of your organization, and its enterprise and team's Slack identifiers.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos When you delete your Quboo account, we'll permanently delete all the data we collected within a period of 48h.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All computers and servers used for the storage of data are protected with passwords. We use strong passwords for all our accounts and follow best practices when storing them.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS