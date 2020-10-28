Política de retención de datos
Data is stored as long as Kasem is installed on your workspace. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to kasemhelpteam@gmail.com. We collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the app to function.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
If you want your data deleted from Kasem just contact our customer support team. You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing Kasem from your workspace. Send your request to kasemhelpteam@gmail.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored using Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB. All data is encrypted during transit with HTTPS over SSLL (TLS 1.2). All data is stored in the US.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Microsoft Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
no