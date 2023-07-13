Política de retención de datos
We store data until the bot is deleted. Once the bot is deleted from the Slack team, we remove all their related data.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We store data until the bot is deleted. Once the bot is deleted from the Slack team, we remove all their related data.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We store only the necessary data required for the bot to work in our databases. This includes cache'ing some Slack responses.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados