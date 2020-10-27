Formspark will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR. Personal data is kept no longer than is nescessary for the purpose of which the data is processed. Data is deleted once it is no longer required or after the data retention period has been met.

Política de almacenamiento de datos

Formspark will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR We ask and store you email address to be able to authenticate you and send email notifications. We use third party vendors and hosting partners to provide the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and related technology required to run Formspark. We do not share, sell, rent, or trade personal information with any third party. Although Formspark owns the code, databases, and all rights to the Formspark application, you retain all rights to your data.